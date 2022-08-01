SIM Re-registration: Our leaders don't understand the suffering they impose on us, maybe they should be made to suffer same — Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson, an actress and social critic, wonders if those in power understand the pain and suffering citizens go through before completing voter registration, Ghana card registration and SIM card re-registration.

She described those policies as inhumane treatment that Ghanaians should not be subjected to. On Sunday, July 31,

Modernghana News spotted her post in which she suggested that leaders will understand the suffering only when they are made to join the long queues with ordinary Ghanaians.

“Do the people in power understand the suffering and inhuman treatment they subject us to for the most basic things?

"Voters registration, Ghana card registration, SIM card registration,” she bemoaned.

She adds “Maybe officials should be made to sit in line like the rest of us so they can get it.”

This comes after the Minister, at a presser on Sunday, July 31, announced an extension to September 30 to allow all Ghanaians who are having difficulty completing the process another window.

The deadline has been extended for the second time since its inception in October 2021.

"Upon consultation, Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The programme will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.

She continues “It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs.”

Also, a new phase for the SIM re-registration exercise will be launched in the first week of August 2022.

Ursula Owusu, says the SIM Registration App will be available for download on both Android and IOS.

The Minister added that each registration via the app will be liable to a GHS5 fee.

"The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge," she said.

Explaining how citizens can access the App, she said, “Adequate time will also be required for publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App.”