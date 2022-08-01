Why make people suffer inhumanely for needles deadline, you think that power is monarchical that you'll keep forever? — MFWA boss blasts Ursula Owusu

01.08.2022 LISTEN

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has slammed Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation over her handling of the SIM re-registration exercise.

He told her to swallow her pride and consider the pain her "arrogance" had caused many Ghanaians, particularly the elderly who had to struggle in long queues.

Mr. Braimah advised the Minister to be respectful to Ghanaians in a series of tweets on his handle on Sunday, July 31, as spotted by Modernghana News.

He also advised Ursula Owusu to consider the long distances people must travel and the cost involved just to obtain a Ghana card for SIM card re-registration.

“You let people go through inhumane experiences for a needless deadline. Then you arrogantly tell the people who gave you the power you are enjoying, that you are "reluctantly" extending the timeline. Do you think that power is a monarchical one that you will be keeping forever?

“Madam Minister, just a little respect & sympathy for that old man who travelled from Bolga to Accra, the one who came in a wheelchair from Akim Oda, & the 1000s who endured the needless queues to get their Ghana Card, won't make you powerless, it will rather make you powerful!” his tweets read.

This comes after the Minister, at a presser on Sunday, July 31, announced an extension to September 30 to allow all Ghanaians who are having difficulty completing the process another window.

The deadline has been extended for the second time since its inception in October 2021.

"Upon consultation, Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The programme will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.

She continues “It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs.”

Also, a new phase for the SIM re-registration exercise will be launched in the first week of August 2022.

Ursula Owusu, says the SIM Registration App will be available for download on both Android and IOS.

The Minister added that each registration via the app will be liable to a GHS5 fee.

"The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge," she said.

Explaining how citizens can access the App, she said, “Adequate time will also be required for publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App.”