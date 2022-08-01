SIM re-registration: Your new deadline is impractical, tragic comedy; poised to fail even before commencement — Irritated Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George is irritated with Communications Minister Ursula Owusu for her "shambolic" handling of the SIM re-registration exercise.

He claims that the new deadline announced by the sector minister was dead on arrival.

In a series of tweets spotted by Modernghana news on Sunday, July 31, he chastised the Minister for issuing directives requiring the use of a passport for registration.

The outspoken legislator describes the Ministry's move as "tragic comedy," "shambolic."

He sarcastically referred to it as a policy that "must be studied in schools."

“Ursula Owusu blames everyone but herself for the mess we face today with registration. The deadlines she has given are impractical and poised to fail even before commencement. We are uncertain about the robustness of the paid-for app she says would launch 2 days after her deadline has lapsed.

“Again, we see incoherence in her directive to Ghanaians in the diaspora to use their Passports. The same passports she is refusing for us to use within the jurisdiction,” he stated.

His tweets added, “This is a tragic comedy of poor policy decisions, shambolic implementation plans and a clueless approach to technology rollout. Her shambolic public policy implementation would be studied in lecture rooms across the world as how not to implement a public policy.”

His jabs come after the Minister, at a presser on Sunday, July 31, announced a deadline extension from Sunday, July 31 to September 30, to allow all Ghanaians who are having difficulty completing the process.

“Upon consultation, Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The programme will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.

She adds “It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs.”