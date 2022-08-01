SIM re-registration: Non-resident Ghanaians can use their passports — Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation has devised a new procedure that will allow foreign-based Ghanaians without a Ghana Card to re-register their SIM cards.

She says they can use their passports to complete the process, but they will need to update their information with the Ghana Card once they get it.

At a press conference on July 31, the Minister added that they have until the end of the year to complete the exercise or risk losing their SIM cards.

“Non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana Card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana Card once they acquire it. They have up to December 2022 to do so. She stated.

She adds “I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the NCA if they have any peculiar challenges.”

A new phase for the SIM re-registration exercise will be launched in the first week of August 2022.

It can be accessed via a mobile Application.

Ursula Owusu Ekuful says the SIM Registration App will be available for download on both Android and IOS.

At a press conference on Sunday, July 31, the Minister added that each registration via the app will attract a Ghc5 fee.

"The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge," she stated.

Explaining how the public can access the App, she said, “Adequate time will also be required for publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App.”

This comes after the Minister, at the same press conference, announced a deadline extension to September 30 to allow all Ghanaians who are having difficulty completing the process to do so.

"Upon consultation with stakeholders in the industry, I have reluctantly accepted to extend the re-registration exercise to September 30, 2022,” Ursula Owusu said at a press Sunday, July 31.