‘I’m not responsible for Ghana card challenges’ – Ursula Owusu to critics

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has hit back at critics blaming her for challenges bedeviling the SIM card re-registration with the Ghana card.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said criticisms against her are unfounded, as she does not have oversight responsibility over the registration process.

She asked persons encountering challenges to seek help from the Interior Minister; Ambrose Dery and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA); Ken Attafuah.

“The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization is not the supervisory Ministry for the NIA even though we collaborate and work with them. My hapless self has been roundly vilified for Ghana card challenges which I am not responsible for. Prof. Attafuah and his Sector Minister, Ambrose Dery are available to answer any question,” the Minister said during a presser today, July 31, 2022.

Ursula has come under intense public criticism after she had warned that the deadline for the registration of SIM cards in Ghana, will not be extended for a second time.

Many had called for an extension of the re-registration deadline to the end of the year as the majority of Ghanaians had logistical challenges in obtaining NIA cards and using the same to register their SIM.

At the presser, the Minister said the deadline had been extended to September 30.

