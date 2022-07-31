University of Ghana set to establish Centre for Disability Studies and Advocacy

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, says the University's Council has approved the establishment of a Centre for Disability Studies and Advocacy.

The key objectives of the Centre, Prof Amfo said, were to support differently-abled members of the University community and encourage research and advocacy on disability issues.

The Vice-Chancellor said this in Accra at a Congregation ceremony for the School of Graduate Studies, and undergraduate students from the University of Ghana's Medical and Dental Schools.

The ceremony conferred various degrees on a total of 661 students, including 103 PhDs, 530 at the master's level, and 28 undergraduate students.

She said the University was committed to the creation of the best environment for equal opportunity in gender and diversity, as contained in its Strategic Plan.

Prof Amfo announced that for the 2021/2022 academic year, 33 students with disabilities were admitted to various programmes and assisted to obtain accommodation.

The University also organised mobility training for all visually impaired fresh students to facilitate their movement around the campus.

The University, she said, had rolled out an Online Student Academic Record Request Portal for the convenience of all stakeholders and to enhance the efficiency of its processes.

"A taskforce has been set up to decentralise and digitise the work of the School of Graduate Studies," she added.

She said as part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship skills among students at the University, the Office of Research, Innovation and Development, in partnership with Impact Hub Accra, and Imperial College London, facilitated the “Innovation for African Universities Connecting Accra project.”

The project, supported by the British Council, is aimed at building the capacity of students to enable them to develop successful businesses, 28 teams, made up of almost 100 students, participated in the project.

Prof Amfo said the University of Ghana Credit Union was sponsoring the construction of a 50-bed capacity Emergency Centre at the University Hospital to commemorate its 50th Anniversary.

The Centre, estimated to cost GHS 3,000,000.00, would cater for all emergency services, including consultation for emergency medical, surgical, and accident cases.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the graduates to continue to persevere and be resilient in the pursuit of their career path, saying "challenges will come, but you must be determined to overcome them."

"As you go out to pursue your careers, I urge you all to register as alumni of the University and help raise high the bar of excellence.

"Proceed in truth and integrity in all you do, and make the University of Ghana proud," she said.

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Chancellor, of the University of Ghana, said the University launched three related initiatives in April 2022, under the theme: “Enhancing UG Student Experience through Digitalization.”

The three-pronged technology-driven initiatives included the Classroom Modernization Project, the one Student, one laptop and the Hot-Spot Comfort Zones to improve students' experience and potentially enhance their academic fortunes.

The University presented awards to students who excelled.

GNA