World Drowning Prevention Day marked

Mr Agyeman Prempeh, the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has asked people to protect themselves when swimming by learning basic water safety survival skills and knowing the water conditions and the weather when crossing water bodies to help prevent the occurrence of drowning.

Nana Prempeh stated this in an address delivered on his behalf by Mr Koranteng Abrokwa, the Director of Policy Planning Research of the Organisation at a ceremony to commemorate this year's World drowning prevention day at Apam in the Gomoa West District.

The day on the theme: “Doing One Thing to prevent Drowning,” was organised by NADMO in collaboration with Cape Coast University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the Ghana Life Saving and Drivers' Association.

It was aimed at increasing awareness of the causes, effects, how, community members contribute to saving lives and what could be done to advance drowning prevention.

The Director-General said some of the risk factors that led to drowning were alcohol consumption, poor swimming ability, a boat carrying capacity, lack of supervision, particularly of children swimming and flood disasters.

Nana Prempeh observed that drowning was a silent epidemic of preventable death which had become an urgent disaster for the country, hence the need for all and sundry to abide by safety measures to help prevent the phenomenon.

“World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates indicated that 236,000 people die annually from accidental drowning worldwide with 650 cases registered worldwide daily and an average of 26 cases per hour,” he stated.

He said the data excluded drowning from extreme weather events like floods and traffic-related events like boat and dinghy accidents, which were critical components of the problem, adding that WHO estimates in 2021 put Ghana's total records at 1,200 with four people drowning every day.

He, therefore, enjoined the various Assemblies to put in place realistic measures in the form of regulation to help reduce or prevent drowning in addition to measures by traditional authorities to review traditional systems or beliefs that impact drowning.

Earlier, Mr Isaac Essuman Addison, Gomoa West District Director, recalled a drowning incident in the district on Sunday, March 7, 2021, when 13 children who were among a group of 20 others met their untimely death when they went to socialise at the Apam beach.

“Let us all join the preventive drowning crusade by saying no more drowning since it has become a normal incident, especially during occasions including festivals, valentine's day and other holidays”, he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Chiefs, Asafo Groups, Civil Society groups, Fishermen and Fishmongers, Ministers of the Central Bank, Assembly members, and petty traders, among others, who honoured their invitation to join in the commemoration of the day, adding that they will continue to embark on their education programmes since the fight is a collective responsibility.

In a speech read by Enoch Kojo Forson on behalf of Mr Joseph Donkoh Central Regional NADMO Director, stated that they were commemorating the day and the sad event, which occurred in March 2021, and there was the need for all and sundry to learn a hard lesson from it and deploy appropriate strategies to prevent any future occurrence of such unfortunate disaster.

Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum, the Gomoa West District Chief Executive, in an address read by Mr Anthony K. Mensah, Deputy Coordinating Director, urged the society to contribute their quota to help prevent the incidents of drowning.

He stated that the Assembly had embarked on periodic sensitisation at the coastal belt on water safety tips and safe rescue skills and per recommendations from the Ghana Psychological Association, erected warning signposts at pro-drowning areas along the coastline to warn unsuspecting revellers.

