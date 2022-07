The Minister for Communications and Digitilization Ursula Owusu Ekuful has extended the SIM Card re-registration to September 30.

This is the second time the deadline has been extended.

"Upon consultation with stakeholders in the industry, I have reluctantly accepted to extend the re-registration exercise to September 30, 2022,” Ursula Owusu said at a press today Sunday July 31.

The extension gives those having issues acquiring the Ghana Card and registration of their SIM cards another window.