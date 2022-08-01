Inside story: One sustains deep cutlass wounds, scores injured in free-for-all fight at Techiman South NDC office

01.08.2022 LISTEN

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Techiman South sustained varying degrees of injury when some NDC thugs believed to be operating in the constituency on two occasions within a week clashed with some party executives and other members at two locations, leaving most of them in critical conditions at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

Some constituency and ward executives who were scheduled to address a press conference on Sunday July 24, 2022 at Akina Hotel about the party’s on-going internal elections had to lock horns with the party’s thugs who are believed to be usually used to attack people during general elections.

As if that was not enough, the NDC thugs resurfaced again last Thursday 28th July, 2022 at the party’s constituency office and attacked anyone they met with machetes and other offensive weapons.

In the process, about ten Executives and party faithful including the Constituency Secretary, Sulemana Twi Brempong; Youth Organizer, Halidu Sulemana, and the Communications Officer, Alhaji Sulemana Issah were mercilessly beaten to pulp by their own party people and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Our correspondent gathered that there have been a series of similar attacks within the NDC in the Techiman South, resulting in heightening tension and animosity among party faithful in the area.

Free for all fight

“Just as we were about to start the press conference, some thugs welding all manner of offensive weapons stormed the party office in one of the party’s official pick-up vehicles in the possession of the suspended Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Fawa, and started attacking us without any provocation”, Kwadwo Agyei, the NDC Branch Chairman for Central Dwomo told the media in an interview.

According to him, the constituency chairman had been suspended for six months by the party’s Regional Disciplinary Committee but still carries himself. He accuses the chairman of being behind the attacks visited on the constituency executives.

“When the thugs, who numbered over 30 jumped on us at the venue, it degenerated into a free-for-all fight. They slapped one of my boys who also retaliated and so it became an open fight among us and as a result the planned meeting could not come on.”

A video being circulated on social media about the incident captures parts of the melee as someone is seen hitting people with a bench.

Reports say it took the timely intervention of the Military Patrol Team to rescue the Executives from being lynched by the party thugs.

NDC Communicators in the constituency have withdrawn their services and subsequently boycotted all radio programs to register their displeasure about happenings in the party.

2020 elections aftermath

After the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections which saw the Electoral Commission declare Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah winner, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate Dr. Christopher Baasonti Beyere filed a suit at the Wenchi High Court (a case in which Judgement is expected to be given on 20th November, 2022). Ahead of the final finall, there have been serious tension in the party as they keep blaming one another for their election defeat.

The cracks in the Techiman South constituency of the opposition National Democratic Congress keep worsening by the day making the party unattractive.