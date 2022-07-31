Gas tanker drivers to stage sit-down strike on August 1

Members of the Gas Tanker Drivers and Petrol Tanker Unions have hinted of a sit-down strike beginning Monday, August 1, 2022.

According to the Association, the decision to lay down their tools has been triggered by what they term as poor working conditions and unfair treatment of drivers by BOST and NPA which stems from the continuous ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu says all efforts to get the government to address their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

“We intend to embark on a sit-down strike. They have failed to give us tangible reasons for the ban on LPG stations under construction.”

The drivers declared a sit-down strike on March 4, 2022, for its members who cart LPG products across the country over a similar reason, saying the situation had affected remuneration and other conditions of service.

The industrial action was to push the government to lift the ban on the establishment of new LPG stations following the Atomic Junction explosion in 2017 that claimed lives and destroyed properties.

The strike was suspended following an assurance from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to address their concerns.

Government has explained that the ban is aimed at sanitising the space and also ensuring that the required protocols are followed through.

By Citi Newsroom