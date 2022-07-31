Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai MCE, driver who died in car crash to be buried September 24

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North Region and his driver would be laid to rest on September 24.

The two died in a gory accident on Tuesday, July 12.

The accident, which involved more than one vehicle, happened when a trailer truck with registration number AS 4229-X reporteldy lost control around Apedwa and crashed into his vehicle.

Afred Amoah, the MCE and his driver, Samuel Gyasi died on the spot.

On Saturday July 30, the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led a powerful government delegation to both Sefwi Bekwai and Bibiani in the Western North Region to observe the one-week rites for both the late MCE and his driver.

Families of the deceaaed persons have scheduled September 24, 2022 for the final funeral rites for the two departed souls.

—DGN online