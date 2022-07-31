SIM re-registration: Nobody is insensitive to the challenges, let's put partisanship aside — George Andah

Former Deputy Communications Minister and Awutu Senya West Member of Parliament (MP) George Andah has advised Ghanaians to take the SIM Card re-registration exercise seriously.

He admonishes Ghanaians not to politicise the exercise.

Speaking on the Key Point show aired on the Accra-based TV3, Saturday, July 30 monitored by Modernghana News, the former NPP lawmaker added that the Ministry and the National Identification Authority (NIA) are also concerned about the challenges people are going through.

"Nobody is insensitive to the challenges the people are going through to get this done. We should put partisanship aside and look at it from the nationalistic point of view or what is in the best interest of the nation," George Andah said.

If nothing is done about the SIM Card re-registration deadline, the Ministry for Communications and Digitalisation will block all unre-registered SIM Cards by the end of today Sunday, July 31.

The exercise was supposed to end on March 31 earlier this year but was extended to July 31 to make room for people who were still not done with the process.

With a few days to the deadline, many Ghanaians, especially those who still haven't gotten their Ghana cards are pleading with the Ministry to extend it.

Meanwhile, While addressing a forum in Kumasi on Friday, July 22, the Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful responded by appealing to all Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their SIM cards to do so before the July 31 deadline.

According to her, the deadline will not be extended again.

“We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard,” she explains.

The Minister continues, “this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.”

“I, therefore, urge you to do so before the 31st of July," she stressed.

However she recently urged Ghanaians to “Exercise patience, you will hear from us very soon, we will call for a press conference and discuss that with you. We’ll engage all stakeholders and all telecom companies on the matter. Until then, the deadline remains the same.”