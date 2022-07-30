GEC/STAGE project support girls in education, vocational training at Tolon

Some of the beneficiaries and officials during the visit

A total of 645 girls aged between 10 and 19 years living in the Tolon District of the Northern Region have successfully completed education and vocational skills training to empower themselves and improve their lives.

The girls were previously out-of-school due to poverty, teenage pregnancy, abuse, having a disability or other reasons.

They took part in a six to nine-month accelerated learning programme of literacy, numeracy, life skills and vocational training classes run by World Education and Afrikids under the ‘Strategic Approaches to Girls’ Education’ (STAGE) project.

A total of 613 girls aged between 10 and 14 years have now gained a second chance to access formal education and are back in school – including 19 girls with disabilities, who transitioned to four special education schools.

A total of 130 girls aged between 15 and 19 years chose a pathway of vocational competency-based training certified by Ghana TVET Service, and are currently earning their livelihoods working on small businesses such as weaving, pastry and soap-making.

This formed part of the STAGE project, funded by UK aid through the Girls’ Education Challenge (GEC), led by World Education, Inc. and implemented together with seven partners.

Overall, the project supported over 17,000 out-of-school girls across 24 districts in seven regions of the country, where the girls had been supported to develop their skills, return to school or engage in income-generating activities.

The project supported 7,466 girls to move into and stay in formal school in 13 districts in four regions in the north, and over 10,000 girls to develop vocational skills in various trades including weaving, soap and detergents, leatherwork, hospitality, catering management, cosmetology, beadwork.

From 18 - 20 July, this year, Mr George McCaughlin, who oversees the GEC on behalf of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), visited the project with the Tolon District Director of Education and the project team.

He met the girls, parents and teachers involved in the project and learned about its achievements and its legacy as well as visited other GEC projects, which had completed implementation, “Making Ghanaian Girls Great!”, which was implemented by Plan International Ghana, and the Discovery Project, implemented by Impact(Ed) International, which had been supporting out-of-school girls and in-school girls since 2013.

The trip included a visit to Savelugu School for the Deaf where four STAGE-supported girls were now in school.

Ms Grace Wood, Education Advisor for FCDO Ghana at the British High Commission in Accra said “These projects aim to improve the lives of marginalised girls in Ghana, especially in the northern part of the country where access and learning levels are lowest. The visit to Tolon offers an opportunity for Mr McCaughlin to see the progress being made and get first-hand feedback from the participants.”

Ms Wood urged stakeholders especially parents, civil society organisations, local and national government to provide the needed support to the girls to sustain the gains made and enable them to continue in school and complete secondary education.

She thanked World Education Inc and Afrikids for their efforts to ensure the success and sustainability of the project.

Mr Sule Mohammed, Tolon District Director of Education commended the STAGE project for expanding access to education for girls as well as empowering them with skills to earn a living.

The Tolon District experiences high levels of out-of-school children linked to inadequate school infrastructure, teacher absenteeism, children migrating to cities to work, adolescent pregnancy and early marriage.

The district has run a range of complementary basic education interventions over the last decade to get children back to school.

Mr Mohammed pledged the support of the District Education Office to help sustain the gains made.

Madam Nora Naaso, Headmistress of Savelugu School for the Deaf urged parents to attach seriousness to the education of their children with special educational needs and disabilities.

She also urged parents to send their deaf and hearing-impaired children to school early so they could learn in a supportive environment, develop sign language and access the curriculum instead of waiting for them to grow beyond the school-starting age.

One of the young women, who had completed vocational skills training, thanked the project for its support and assured everyone that she was looking forward to using her newly acquired skills to earn income to support herself and her family.

Young women like her received training to develop a business plan and access a grant to initiate their businesses.

The STAGE project had also worked to formalise the vocational training curriculum together with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training to improve the quality of future vocational training for other young people to follow.

Another example of a young person who turned her life around was a 19-year-old girl from the north, who had dropped out-of-school. With no literacy or numeracy skills, no vocation, and her visual impairment, there would have been limited opportunities available for her. But now, things have changed.

She said “I think I have benefited more than my other colleagues. I could not see very well neither could I read when I started. This was affecting me at the vocational skills training and at Accelerated Learning Programme. … Today, with the eyeglasses provided, I no longer have that difficulty with seeing, reading, walking without stumbling.”

A local master craftsperson trained her and five of her peers to make beads, sandals and other products as well as provided business counseling to them, teaching them skills such as how to properly record cash flow.

Mr Stephen Konde, Northern Programme Manager for World Education Inc. said, “The STAGE project has helped to transform the girls themselves and has contributed to significant changes in girls’ education, livelihood opportunities and safeguarding at the community, school and system levels over the last four years.”

He added that “Girls have been supported with school uniforms, pens/pencils, books, sandals and menstrual hygiene kits. 2,000 girls, who lived more than five kilometres away, have been given bicycles. Girls with disabilities have been registered with the Department of Social Welfare to benefit from a government bursary from the District Assemblies’ Common Fund.

He said “Of the girls, who chose the non-formal vocational pathway, most have started micro businesses and are managing very well, saving in groups, accessing business loans, and providing for their basic family needs.”

Mr Konde called on the District Assemblies to liaise with the Ghana Enterprise Agency to provide soft loans to young women to help grow and expand their businesses.