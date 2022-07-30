Absentee MPs: I will be shocked if no action is taken against them - Sulemana Braimah 

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has taken a swipe against the level of absenteeism in Parliament.

He said the attitude of MPs frequently absenting themselves from their parliamentary duties should be dealt with.

Three of the majority MPs, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo and Henry Quartey were summoned before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to explain why they absented themselves from their parliamentary duties.

Two of them, except Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, honoured the invitation and explained their reasons.

Contributing to a discussion concerning this issue on the Accra-based Joy News’ News File Show on Saturday, July 30, monitored by Modernghana News, he urged Parliamentarians to brush aside any laws that will prolong punishing absentee MPs.

“Parliament should take us seriously. They seem to apply the rules based on who in their party is involved,” he said.

He urges the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin to expedite the punishment and ensure that justice is served.

“I expect the Speaker to do the right thing,” he stated.

He continues “If we do not see any action, then it will be very curious.”

He further noted that “I was surprised to see the President keep Adwoa Sarfo on for all that time.”

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been out of the country since December 2021.

After many attempts to bring her back failed, the President revoked her appointment as Gender Minister.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it noted that “In accordance with article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect."

It continues “The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister.”

Meanwhile, her post as an MP is yet to be decided after Parliament resumes from its break in October this year, 2022.

Her colleagues NPP MPs are pushing for Parliament to declare her seat vacant for a replacement.