'I'm against consultation fees in churches, I don't sell anointing oil in my church too' — Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

30.07.2022 LISTEN

Nicholas Osei, better known as Prophet Kumchacha, a Ghanaian prophet and the leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has condemned some men of God who charge consultation fees and selling of anointing oil in churches.

Modernghana News listened to the prophet's interview with Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, during which he stated that his church forbids the distribution of anointing oil for monetary gains

“At my church, we do not sell anointing oil, calendars, holy water,” Kumchacha stated.

But rather he said, “We only spread the word of God to His children.”

His remarks reflect the attitude of many pastors, who normally charge huge sums of money from their members before they can even consult them on spiritual matters.

Many self-proclaimed men of God charge exorbitant prices for anointing oil, holy water, handkerchiefs, wrist bands, necklaces and even "Sobolo" perceived as spiritual protection.