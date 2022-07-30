Call any pastor who says tithes are for God a liar — Prophet Kumchacha

Tithes, offerings, and other gifts that are being offered in churches are considered appreciation to God for His protection, guidance and deliverance.

Through this, pastors always encourage their congregation to willingly give to their maker for continuous protection and blessings.

By this teaching, Christians are made to believe monies donated to church are for God and therefore do not to be accounted for.

But the ferocious Ghanaian Prophet and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, has disputed that claim.

"Any pastor who says tithes go to God is a liar," he said, shockingly challenging the notion that the tithe is something that is given back to God.

Explaining further on the Accra-based Hitz FM's Day Break Hitz show, which Modernghana News monitored, the controversial prophet stated that the money is used by the pastors.

He explained that such funds are used for the pastors' upkeep, paying utility bills, organizing crusades, compensating church workers and fueling of vehicles.

“We spend the tithe on paying utility bills,” said Prophet Kumchacha. “We even allocate some of the tithe and offertory to organizing crusades, paying church workers, radio programmes and building of new offices for our churches, then we spend the rest among ourselves,” he noted.

He stressed “The car I brought here wasn’t fueled with ‘zomi’ (‘palm oil’ in Twi), not seawater. It was fueled with petrol —and petrol is bought with money,” the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries told the host.”

The vocal man of God noted that the funds are being used by pastors because they devote their entire lives to serving God and guiding Christians without any side work.

