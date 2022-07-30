30.07.2022 LISTEN

I. BELOVED COURAGE BROTHER, thus saith the Lord God of Host. It is time to listen to the Word of God and run with it. The WORD of God is our only powerful weapon to defeat the enemy. Therefore, thou saith the Lord to you this day, O my people that dwellest in Zion, be not afraid of the enemy. Children of God wherever you dwell don’t be afraid of the forces working against you. DO NOT FEAR ANYMORE THOSE WHO RULE WITH WICKEDNESS, FOR THEIR END IS NEAR.

II. MY BELOVED COURAGE SISTER, do not tremble by those who smite thee with a rod unjustly. The injustice is about to end, thou saith the Lord. You shall be liberated from that entanglement through the Authority of Christ Jesus. You are about to see the back of the enemy fleeing for the Lord will fight your battle for you. THOU SAITH THE LORD FOR YET A VERY LITTLE WHILE, AND THE INDIGNATION AGAINST THEE SHALL CEASE.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, thou saith the Lord God of host my wrath will be directed to their destruction. God is about to direct His anger against your enemies and those who exploit you. God is about to rise up against that persecutor who is tormenting your family. God is about to turn the spells cast against you back to the SENDER. God is about to destroy any earthly altar where your name has been planted which draws you back all the time. YOU SHALL BE LIBERATED THROUGH THE POWER OF THE HOLY GHOST.

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND don’t be frightened anymore for the LORD of Heaven’s Armies will lash them with his whip, as he did when Gideon triumphed over the Midianites at the rock of Oreb, or when the LORD’s staff was raised to drown the enemies army in the red sea. For these forces you see, pursuing you shall very soon pass away and you shall be ENTHRONED on your rightful throne. This is DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL prepared by Christ Jesus and serve to those under persecution through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The day of the Lord cometh when the burdens of your persecutors shall be lifted from your shoulders.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - And it shall come to pass in that day that the yoke of your persecutors shall be removed from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of God's anointing.

PRAYER: Lord let it be done according to your WORD in my life. Lord lash those who persecute me, turn the burden back to the senders. Lord, I pray that this day through your anointing break that yoke and cloth thy servant with new garments of glory through Christ Jesus' name I pray AMEN.

REF: Isaiah 10:24-27

