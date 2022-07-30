Kasa y3 nframa; Ursula Owusu will extend deadline for SIM Card re-registration – Sam George insist

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George says he expects the Minister in charge of Communication and Digitalisation to extend the deadline date for the ongoing SIM Card re-registration exercise.

Speaking at a forum held by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in Kumasi on July 22, Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful charged all Ghanaians who have not registered their SIM Cards with the Ghana Card to do so before the deadline, July 31.

She indicated that the Ministry is sticking to the deadline as part of its quest to deal with fraudsters in the system.

“Most people access their internet through their mobile devices. We must make sure that they do so safely. We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard. Essentially this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to urge all those who’ve not registered their SIM cards to do so as the deadline of 31st July 2022 will not be extended,” she noted.

Ahead of the deadline tomorrow, thousands of Ghanaians have been unable to complete the re-registration process due to difficulties in securing their Ghana Card.

With long queues and pressure on the National Identification Authority (NIA), thousands of Ghanaians are not expected to be sorted anytime soon.

Amid the cries, Sam George has called for calm.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, he said he has no doubt an extension of the deadline will be announced.

“Kasam y3 nframa. What she said in Kumasi is just talk, it is not true, she will extend it,” the Ningo Prampram MP opined.

Sam George further questioned, “You haven’t resolved all these and you are going to punish them for your inefficiency, is that not arbitrary? Is that not capricious?”

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will tomorrow address a press conference to announce the decision taken by her Ministry on the matter.