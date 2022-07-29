ModernGhana logo
Speaker refers Supreme Court Justice nominees to Appointments Committee for consideration

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has referred four Supreme Court Justice nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration.

Interested persons and organisations have been asked to submit their memoranda in respect of the nominations to the clerk of the Appointments Committee for consideration.

The move is in accordance with Article 144 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the four: three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court.

The nominees from the Court of Appeal are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court.

Their appointments are subject to vetting and subsequent approval or rejection by Parliament.

The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

---citinewsroom

