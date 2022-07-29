Fear grip residents over presence of Burkinabes asylum seekers, lack of security patrol

Residents of Bansi, Yarigungu, Gentiga No 1 and 2, Kutanga, Sapeliga and Mognori in Bawku West, Binduri and Bawku Municipal of the Upper East Region say they are living in fear of the presence of Burkinabes asylum seekers in the areas.

The asylum seekers numbering over1,000 fled from Benliyali, a community in Burkina Faso after an attack by unknown gunmen at night killing several persons on the 10th July, 2022.

According to the residents, the presence of the asylum seekers poses threats to their lives and fear the attackers may follow up to finish what they started.

Speaking to a ModernGhana reporter at Yaringungu, a resident, Issaka Gabriella disclosed that the police and military only visited the day the asylum seekers pitched camp in the area.

He noted that since then no police or military has been seen near the community or providing security protection.

Mr Issaka added that only the Ghana Immigration officers were frequenting the camps but got short of fuel at a point which was forced to cut their visits.

Another resident, Abaaga Mahama, also called on the government to act now.

"We, as residents here in Yarigungu are living in fear. We need a security post in this area to help protect us. As you can see it is only the Red Volta that lines between us, Ghana and Burkina Faso. Our security heads should kindly deploy police personnel to the area to protect the community," he stated.