A/R: Father and son who contracted Marburg Virus Disease dies; mother alive and doing well — GHS

Officials of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are carrying out extensive contact tracing to ensure no one else dies from the deadly Marburg Virus Disease.

The Ghana Health Service on Sunday, July 24 reported four cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) following test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The four persons included a family of three and a 51-year-old man who later tested negative for the disease.

While on admission, a father and son of a family of three, unfortunately, could not survive and died.

Meanwhile, the mother has made progress as far as recovery is concerned and is currently doing well.

This has been confirmed by a press release issued by the Ghana Health Service on Friday.

“Case 1: A 26-year-old male, got ill on 22 June 2022 and later bled from the nose and mouth, was admitted to a hospital in Ashanti Region on 26 June 2022 and died 28 hours after admission.

“Case 2: A one-year two-month-old contact of Case 1 (son of Case 1); got ill and was admitted on 17 July 2022. He died on the third day of admission.

“Case 3: A 24-year-old female (mother of Case 2 and wife of Case l). She is alive and well,” parts of a release from the GHS signed by its Director-General Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.

The Service amid ongoing contact tracing has assured the general public that all efforts are being made to prevent any further spread of cases.

All persons who may not feel well at any point are encouraged to visit the nearest health facility for appropriate care.

“The Service remains committed to protecting the health of Ghana's population and will continue to implement measures to attain and maintain this,” the Ghana Health Service release reads.

