And what's Akufo-Addo waiting for, he needs to also resign — Ghanaians react after Adwoa Safo’s dismissal

Following the dismissal of the Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo Ghanaians on social media have been reacting with varied opinions.

Some social media users are praising the President for revoking the Minister’s appointment while others are also asking him to resign because, to them, his attitude is no better than Adwoa Safo's.

In response to a post shared by a well-known journalist with Despite Media, Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady), they reacted as follows:

Nyame Ayebi wrote, “And what's the president waiting for he also needs to resign.”

Osei Yaw wrote, “This is long overdue Sister Afia, this should have happened a long time ago, sometimes I don't know what's wrong with our leaders Sister Afia I think Ghana is in leadership crisis.”

Juneweather Wan wrote, “The damage has been caused already!”

Zigga Addo wrote, “Maa Afia if bank manager can't balance accounts what concern watch man wife? We want the dollar to be stable and cut down on government size.”

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) who doubles as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been out of the country since December 2021.

After many attempts to bring her back failed, the President revoked her appointment as Gender Minister.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it noted that “In accordance with article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect."

It continues “The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister.”

Meanwhile, her post as an MP is yet to be decided after Parliament resumes from its break in October this year, 2022.

Her colleagues NPP MPs are pushing for Parliament to declare her seat vacant for a replacement.