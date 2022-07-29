I’m scared, my house close to military barracks didn't even scare them — Kwadaso MCE after robbers raid his home

The home of Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region has been ransacked by robbers

The home despite being close to a military barracks did not stop the unidentified gang from breaking into the home of the MCE.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 27, in the evening around 8pm when Richmond Agyenim Boateng was away with his family.

Opening up on the incident in an interview, the MCE said “I went for a RESEC meeting at the regional coordinating council (ARCC). My wife and the children were not there. I returned home just to see my residence at 4BN Military Barracks had been ransacked by thieves.”

According to him, he is now scared for his life and has taken it upon himself to be more security conscious.

“I’m scared because my residence is close to the military barracks which didn’t scare the robbers. This means I have to be more security conscious. I never knew people are monitoring me,” the Kwadaso MCE said as quoted by Starr News.

The robbers made away with several items from the home of the MCE including his three television sets, an undisclosed amount of money and some valuable items.

He has since reported the incident to the North Suntreso District Police command for investigations to be carried out.