Geobert Memorial Herbal Centre marks World Hepatitis B Day with Kantamto Market folks

Dr Benjamin Baah Anim, A medical herbalist at the Geobert Memorial Herbal Centre has advised Ghanaians to visit health care facilities for regularly hepatitis B checks.

Dr Baah Anim said hepatitis B is a silent but sure deadliest disease which needs emergency medical care.

He said in an interview with the press at Geobert Memorial Herbal Centre's Hepatitis screening and awareness creation today at Kantamato in Accra to commemorate "World Hepatitis Day".

"Today is World Hepatitis B Day so as part of our duty to contribute to the general wellbeing of everyone in the country this is something that Geobert Memorial Herbal Centre is doing to create awareness and also get people to screen up".

According to him, Hepatitis B can be spread through contaminated blood products and much more progress is needed to ensure blood safety.

Adding that, antiviral drugs that can suppress replication of the virus are available when detected However, these must be taken for decades, as there is yet no curative therapy for chronic HBV infection available.

Madam Bridget Owusu, a market woman at the Kantamto market who took part in the screening commended the management of the Geobert Memorial Herbal Centre for the laudable gesture and urged other health care centres to emulate them.

"In fact, this is the first we are witnessing a screening exercise like this and I must say that we are grateful to the organisers for choosing the kantamanto market. We have also been taking through how the hepatitis B virus operates and its symptoms".

She furthermore appealed to the government to support institutions like Geobert Memorial Herbal Centre to screen more people across the country.

About 500 Market women and men at the Kantamto Market were screened for the hepatitis B check-up.

A scorecard by the global agency showed that 70 per cent of Hepatitis B infections worldwide occur in Africa, with 70 per cent of the cases found among children younger than five years, translating to 4.5 million African children infected.

The Viral Hepatitis Scorecard 2021 reviewed data from the African region but focused on Hepatitis B and C, both of which cause liver cirrhosis and cancer. It found that in 19 countries, more than eight per cent of the population is infected with Hepatitis B, while in 18 countries, more than one per cent of the population lives with Hepatitis C.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: “Hepatitis has been called the silent epidemic, but this scorecard is sounding an alarm for the region and the world to hear.