We taking pragmatic steps to weed out miscreants, criminals from Police Service – COP Kofi Boakye

The Ghana Police Service is taking the necessary measures to ensure it wins back the trust of the public by dealing with rogue personnel in the Service.

This is according to the COP Nathan Kofi Boakye who is Director General in charge of Legal and Prosecution at the Ghanaian Police Service.

Speaking at a ceremony to pass out new graduates of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, July 29, the Director bemoaned the bad name of the service that continues to damage its reputation.

He warned the new officers to stay away from criminality that will bring shame to the service and rather focus on patriotically serving the nation to ensure Ghanaians live in peace.

“We are taking pragmatic steps to weed out miscreants and criminals masquerading in Police uniform from the service to restore our reputation and good image. You will hear a lot of bad things about some of your colleagues who have been involved in armed robbery and other things unbecoming of Police officers.

“We must sound a word of caution to you, Police is not where you come to for personal aggrandisement. Ours is a patriotic organisation, ours is to work to ensure that all and sundry live in peace,” COP Nathan Kofi Boakye said.

He added, “You are therefore reminded of the overwhelming responsibility that comes with this career. I do not doubt that you will all become efficient law enforcement officers."

The Police according to recent surveys by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development remains the top public institutions involved in corruption.

Among other things, some officers who have been fingered in a number of criminal activities including armed robberies have seen the service lose the trust of the public.

Through the efforts of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and other top guns including COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the Police Service is keen on turning around the negative narrative.