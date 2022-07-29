SIM re-registration deadline: Please be patient with us; you will hear from us very soon — Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation has hinted at a possible new development regarding the SIM card re-registration deadline.

She stated that Ghanaians should await a press conference on the final decision her ministry intends to make regarding the deadline.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful told the media on the sidelines of the launch of the Tertiary Digital Innovation Programme to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Ghana Digital Centres (GDCL) in Accra on Thursday, July 28, that they will engage the telcos in a meeting before making a final decision.

“Exercise patience, you will hear from us very soon, we will call for a press conference and discuss that with you.

“We’ll engage all stakeholders and all telecom companies on the matter,” she said.

She once again stressed “Until then, the deadline remains the same."

This in a way contradicts her earlier statement that the deadline will not be extended again.

“We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard,” she explains.

The Minister continues, “this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.”

“I, therefore, urge you to do so before the 31st of July," she stressed.