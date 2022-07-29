Spouses still have rights without the presence of a valid will — CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has explained that without the presence of a valid Will surviving spouse still has legitimate rights to inherit property, as the Intestate Succession Law cures that marital anomaly.

Mr. John Ato Breboh, CHRAJ Senior Principal Investigator, Tema Regional Office explained that the Intestate Succession Law, 1985 promotes spousal inheritance of property and assets, it recognizes the spouse(s) of the deceased, their biological or adopted children, surviving parents, and the customary family, prioritizing spouses, and children.

He explained that Ghana's customary legal regimes as regards inheritances can be meaningfully divided into two broad categories: matrilineal and patrilineal traditions.

Mr. Breboh made this statement during an interaction with the ‘Hen Ara Nkonkonko Kuw’ of Tema Community One, on the topic: “Matrimonial Property Right,” as part of a comprehensive citizen sensitization programme started by CHRAJ Tema Regional Office as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The citizen engagement was to educate them on specific issues of human rights, child marriage, domestic abuse, violence, and other functions of the commission and empower the public to seek redress in case of infractions on their rights.

He, therefore, urged women not to sleep on their matrimonial property rights, and encouraged women going through any such challenges to seek help through CHRAJ; “investigations would be carried out, and right actions including advising the victim what line of legal actions to take”.

He said one of the most prevailing systems of devolution of property under customary law is the primogeniture rule.

Primogeniture is the right by custom, of the firstborn son to inherit the entire estate to the exclusion of younger siblings and of course, the effect is that women are denied inheritance or succession.

He explained that as a result of some of these traditional norms on inheritance, women face a lot of matrimonial issues within the married and when the man dies.

Mr. Breboh also advised women to investigate the background of people who would represent their husband during the performance of the marital rites, “you must be sure whether the relatives present are truly from the man’s family.

“Friends and church members are not relatives and cannot represent the family of the groom in the performance of the marital rites”.

The CHRAJ Senior Principal Investigator said “a wife has an equal right to the inheritance acquired within the marriage, especially when it was customary. If the man decides to marry another wife, the second wife has rights only in the properties acquired during her tenure as the second wife, the first wife has an equal share in it”.

Mrs. Grace Andam Esiamah, the President of ‘Hen Ara Nkonkonko Kuw,’ commended CHRAJ Tema Regional Office for the initiative, stressing that women needed such guidance.

She encouraged women confronted with matrimonial issues to visit CHRAJ for direction and legal advice.