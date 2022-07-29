The failed E-levy should be scrapped — Prof Gatsi

29.07.2022 LISTEN

The government’s electronic transaction levy saw massive repudiation from Ghanaians who believe it is double taxation since mobile money incomes are automatically taxed.

But even in the face of these rejections and criticisms, the government went ahead and implemented it on May 1, 2022, after it received parliamentary approval on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

However, after two months of implementation, the levy accrued only 10% of the expected revenue.

Also, the expected revenue was revised from the initial GHS6.9 billion stated in the 2022 budget statement to GHS611 million in the mid-year budget review presented recently by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Its anticipated target in the 2022 budget document was GHS6,963,386,254, but it was revised to 611,000,000 when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta submitted the budget review to Parliament on Monday, July 25.

This is why the Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor John Gatsi is calling for its suspension.

He said the introduction of the E-levy has scared many citizens away from engaging in cashless transactions.

He made this suggestion when speaking to Accra-based TV3, on Thursday, July 28, monitored by Modernghana News.

“So when you look at the cost to this country, in terms of the actual amount of money being spent on infrastructure to roll out the implementation of the tax, and again the cost of people not participating in the benefits of the digitalization and for that matter cashless transactions regime, you can conclude that the failure tax should be rejected, it should be withdrawn to allow people to participate in a cashless economy,” he noted.