Deactivating unregistered SIM Cards after July 31 will be boldly stupid – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that it will be backward for unregistered SIM Cards to be deactivated at the end of the ongoing registration exercise.

Speaking at a forum by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in Kumasi on July 22, Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful charged all Ghanaians who have not registered their SIM Cards with the Ghana Card to do so before the deadline day of July 31.

She warned that the Ministry is sticking to the deadline as part of its drive to deal with fraudsters in the system.

“Most people access their internet through their mobile devices. We must make sure that they do so safely. We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard. Essentially this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to urge all those who’ve not registered their SIM cards to do so as the deadline of 31st July 2022 will not be extended,” she noted.

Ahead of the deadline this weekend, Franklin Cudjoe has shared that going ahead to deactivate SIM Cards will be boldly stupid considering the poor performance of the Electronic Transaction Levy.

“Has the Ministry of Communications seen the data on E-levy? Will they go ahead to deactivate unregistered SIM Cards? That would be legendary in incoherent policy-making if not boldly stupid,” the IMANI Africa boss shared in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has warned that it will use every legal means to fight the Ministry in charge of Communications and Digitalisation if it goes ahead to deactivate unregistered SIM Cards after July 31.