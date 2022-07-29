Whatsoever He saith, do it

29.07.2022 LISTEN

I. COURAGE BROTHER, COURAGE SISTER, I have good news for you. This is the moment for revival, this is time to wake up once more and do great and mighty things for the Lord. At this point, your business shall resurrect therefore don’t lose focus. I PROPHETICALLY declare unto you today that whatsoever Jesus Christ saith unto you this difficult times, do it. DON'T ARGUE, AND DON'T TAKE IT TO THAT COUNCIL OF MEN TO ANALYZE SPIRITUAL DECLARATION.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, today as a servant of the Most High God, I declare unto you that whatsoever he has said unto you, do it. You must obey His WORD and it shall be well with thee. Your waterpots are just beside you, but you need Jesus Christ to touch it. The DECLARATION may sound simple, but its the POWER OF GOD which brought Christ Jesus from the dead at work in you. God says fill those empty waterpots with water. YES! YOU NEED WINE NOT WATER, BUT REMEMBER, WHATSOEVER HE SAITH UNTO THEE DO IT.

III. SON OF MAN, Jesus Christ is saying unto thee, this day fill those waterpots with water. And they filled them up to the brim. You must not only fill it but to the brim and leave whatever must be done to the LORD. Elisha sent a messenger to Naaman who has come for healing, “Go, wash yourself seven times in the Jordan, and your flesh will be restored and you will be cleansed.” Today, refuse to be a proud leper, today stop giving your own methodology in solving the problem to God. TODAY, JUST LISTEN, TRUST, OBEY AND HIS WORD SHALL BE ESTABLISHED IN YOUR LIFE. YOU SHALL EXPERIENCE THAT POWER OF GOD.

IV. PRECIOUS SISTER AND MY DEAR BROTHER, but Naaman became furious, and went away because God's method was too simple to the human mind. Naaman said “Indeed, I said to myself, ‘He will surely come out to me, and stand and call on the name of the LORD his God, and wave his hand over the place, and heal the leprosy.’ Yes! You have rivers better than all the waters of Israel where you can wash and be clean. This is DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Remember whatsoever Jesus Christ saith unto thee do it.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - And Naaman's servants came near, and spake unto him, and said, My father, if the prophet had bid thee do some great thing, wouldest thou not have done it? how much rather then, when he saith to thee, Wash, and be clean?

PRAYER: LORD grant me that grace to obey your WORD. LORD grant me the spirit of wisdom and understanding to follow your instructions no matter how simple. LORD let me not look down on the vessels through which your WORD comes unto me but your WORD through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN

REF: John 2:5-7

II Kings 5:10-13

