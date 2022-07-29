 Prof. Gyampo gives simple but classy burial to his dad in London

29.07.2022 LISTEN

Renowned Political Scientist, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has given a simple but classy burial to his late father, Mr. Sampson Bismark Gyampo in London, the UK.

On June 14, the Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon confirmed the demise of his father in a sad post on his Facebook page.

The burial and funeral service which took place at the All Saints Anglican Church in London was attended by a few but had very high profiled people of the Ghanaian community in London including chiefs, Queen mothers, and people from various fields of work.

Other well-wishers flew from Ghana to join the Professor to bury his father.

In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Sampson Bismark Gyampo, father of Prof. Gyampo, there were no tributes read; there were no banners on display, there were no obituaries and funeral invitations, and there were no wreaths.

In a short Bible passage taken from Revelations 21:1-4, and read by Prof. Gyampo who could not hold back his tears, he articulated the biblical hope that one day, God shall wipe away every tear from his eyes and there shall be no more death, nor sorrow or pain, for the former things, shall pass away.

The church service lasted for about 45 minutes and the body was interred at the New Camberwell Cemetery in London.

