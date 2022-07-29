Deactivating unre-registered SIM cards will affect E-Levy in unprecedented manner — Franklin Cudjoe

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa appears to be worried by the idea of shutting down all unregistered SIM cards after July 31.

He said it would be unprecedented if the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation deactivate the SIM cards as it was going to affect the proceeds of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).

In his tweet on Thursday, July 29, cited by Modernghana News, Mr. Cudjoe queries if the Ministry has seen the low revenues the levy has been able to generate even when those SIM cards are still active.

“Has the Ministry of Communications seen the data on E-levy? Will they go ahead to deactivate unre-registered SIM Cards? That would be legendary in incoherent policy making,” he wrote.

The Ministry for Communications and Digitalisation plans to end the SIM Card re-registration exercise by the July 31.

The exercise was supposed to end on March 31 earlier this year but was extended to July 31 to make room for people who were still not done with the process.

With a few days to the new deadline, many Ghanaians, especially those who still haven't gotten their Ghana cards are pleading with the Ministry to extend it possibly to the end of the year.

While addressing a forum in Kumasi on Friday, July 22, the Minister responded by appealing to all Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their SIM cards to do so before the July 31 deadline.

According to her, the deadline will not be extended again.

“We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard,” she explains.

The Minister continues, “this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.”

“I, therefore, urge you to do so before the 31st of July," she stressed.