Just In: Akufo-Addo fires Gender Minister Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has lost her ministerial position.

This has been announced by the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House through an official Press Release.

In the release dated Thursday, July 28, it says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister in charge of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The termination of the appointment takes effect immediately.

“In accordance with article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect,” part of the press release signed by Director of Communications Eugene Arhin reads.

It adds, “The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister.”

The revocation of her appointment has become necessary after she left her post last year.

Her colleague NPP MPs in Parliament are pushing for her seat as the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya to be declared vacant.

Parliament will determine her fate when it resumes sitting in October.

Below is a copy of the release from the Jubilee House: