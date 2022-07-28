Let your voices be the gateway to your freedom — NMC’s Bannerman urge journalists

According to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index ranking undertaken by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ghana dropped 30 places to 60th.

This is Ghana's third-lowest since the Index's inception in 2002.

Following this report, several issues concerning the protection of press freedom have been heightened, with suggestions on how to efficiently deal with the matter.

Mr. Alexander Nii Katey Bannerman, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), adding his voice, urged journalists to use their platforms to advocate for their freedom.

Speaking at a Forum on Media Professionalism and Journalist Safety organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, Thursday, July 28, Mr Bannerman tasked journalists not to only publish news in the interest of others but also use it in their own interests.

“You should be proud of what you are doing as journalists, fight for your rights and advocate for your freedoms in your various media outlets to be attended to... Let your voices be heard, let them be the gateway to your freedom,” he said.

He extended his suggestions by lamenting the fact that “Fluent local language speakers are employed by media houses without any form of training. This contributes to the worsening journalistic standards.”

In furtherance, he assured journalists that “The National Media Commission (NMC) of Ghana is collaborating with other media practitioners to develop guidelines for the safety of journalists.”