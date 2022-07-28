Eastern Region: Police probe clash between youth groups leading to one death in Akyemanda

The Akyemansa District Police Command in the Eastern Region has begun investigations into a clash between two youth groups which led to the death of one person on Wednesday.

The deceased is reported to have sustained gunshot wounds together with four other persons when Ofoase Zongo youth clashed with Brenase youth on Wednesday.

According to Citi News‘ sources, a young man from Brenase who had his motorbike damaged was allegedly brutalized by some youth group in Ofoase Zongo.

The father of the victim in the company of one other who went to the community upon hearing the incident were also attacked and handed over to the police.

The police in the area managed to foil retaliation from the youth of Brenase who had planned to attack when they heard about the assault and detention of their colleagues.

