Speaker Bagbin puts ruling on absentee Adwoa Safo' case on ice as Parliament rises

Parliament has gone on recess without bringing finality to the Sarah Adwoa Safo case.

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) has been hot over the past few months after breaching the Standings Orders of Parliament.

Today, Parliament was expected to decide the fate of the embattled Parliamentarian before rising.

However, after listening to the Majority and Minority’s stances on the matter, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin indicated that he needed more time to decide on his ruling.

“Honourable Members, I have consulted the old lady, the old lady has given me an advice and I think that advice is correct. The issue raised by the Majority Leader is both substantive and procedural law.

“I need time to submit to this house a reasoned, written ruling. I cannot in a haste of today, give you the ruling. In the circumstance, I will urge this House for us to call it a day,” Speaker Alban Bagbin told the house.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is among two Majority MPs who were dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for consecutively absenting themselves from 15 sittings.

Although the two others, Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and Henry Quartey Ayawaso Central honoured the invitations and appeared before the Committee, attempts to get in touch with Sara Adwoa Safo have not yielded results.

She will remain MP of Dome-Kwabenya following the failure of Parliament to decide on her fate today.

Parliament is not expected to resume sitting in October 2022.