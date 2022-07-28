Gov’t will never shield anyone who attack journalists — Deputy Information Minister assures

Deputy Minister of Information, Fatima Abubakar

The Deputy Minister of Information, Fatima Abubakar, has stated that Akufo-Addo's government is committed to ensuring the safety of Ghanaian journalists.

She stated that the government will never shield or tolerate anyone who attacks journalists in the country, regardless of their social or political status.

She told journalists not to feel neglected by the government in her keynote address at a Forum on Media Professionalism and Journalist Safety organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, Thursday, July 28.

“The government is not interested in shielding perpetrators of attacks against journalists. We are committed to safeguarding journalists to ensure that our poor performance in the world press freedom ranking changes for the better,” the Minster assured.

She adds “We must continue with sensitisation and encourage people to use the appropriate quarters to seek redress when attacked.”

Mad. Fatima bemoans the need to draw the line between journalistic-related activities on social media such as content creation and those who due to a lack of journalism knowledge, do things that harm journalists' reputations.

“With digital evolution, a lot of practices mimic what journalists do. It is however important for us to distinguish between journalists and content creators,” the Minister indicated.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Forum, the Minister urged them to use their platforms and voices to fight for and educate people about their rights.

She also urged stakeholders in the country to assist the National Media Commission (NMC) in its efforts to ensure the safety of journalists.

“I'm appealing to stakeholders to assist the NMC with some resources to enable them to exercise their duties effectively,” the Minister requested.