Students of Colleges of Education to eat well as gov’t releases GHS57m to cover feeding, allowances

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Students of Colleges of Education across the country have received some exciting news following the issuance of a press release from the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The press release dated July 27, has confirmed that the government has released over GHS57 million to cover the feeding grants and student allowance to Colleges of Education in the country.

“The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Education has released an amount of GH¢57,460.000.00 covering feeding grants and Student allowance to the 46 Colleges of Education in Ghana,” the release signed by Kwasi Kwarteng reads.

According to the Ministry of Education, the release of the funds is an indication of the commitment of the government to improving quality education in the country.

“The Ministry hereby reiterates its commitment to sufficiently resource and collaborates with all institutions under its ambit in the quest to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana,” the Ministry of Education press release adds.

Below is a copy of the release:

728202274252-h41o266fea-s1.jpeg

