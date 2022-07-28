Nsawam Female Prison not congested — Chief Warden

The 200-capacity Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison has only seventy inmates, including six condemned prisoners and those on remand, making it one of the most sparsely populated Ghanaian penal facility.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Madam Christiana Asiedu, Officer in charge of the Prison, who disclosed this, said the prison, founded in 1973, was not congested due to the tendency for females to commit less crimes.

Madam Asiedu was speaking during the donation of items, including sewing machines and computers by Military spouses in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to the Female Prisoners at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

She lauded the donors and GAF for particularly gifting the computers and appealed to Corporate Ghana and individuals help the facility carry out its mandate of reforming the inmates.

In a short address to the Prison Officers and inmates, Major-General Nicholas Peter Andoh, the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters of GAF, said the gesture was to aid in their reformation process and training skills which would make them useful after serving their jail terms.

"We've learnt a lot in terms of your reformation and transformation when we came here. We are assured that by the time you are done serving, you are coming back with added value to contribute meaningfully to society."

Major-General Andoh expressed the Armed Forces' solidarity with the inmates and its readiness to assist them even after serving the jail terms.

GNA