A/R: Kwadaso MCE burgled, valuables stolen

The residence of Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) at North Asuoyeboah in the Ashanti region has been burgled by some suspected armed robbers.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2022.

The MCE who doubles as the Municipal Security Council Chairman, Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng said he was not at home nor any of his family members were around when the incident occurred.

He said he returned home from a Regional Security Council meeting to witness his home burgled.

The suspected armed robbers, he said, broke all the China doors in his home and ransacked his room in addition to the children's rooms.

He said three flat-screen television sets and some items belonging to his children including some money boxes containing about GH¢2,000 were taken away.

The MCE said he could not tell the detail and the value of the items taken away from his apartment because the police cautioned him not to touch anything in his room to help assist in investigations.

The MCE said initially, he felt secure since he shares boundaries with the 4th Infantry Battalion (4BN) of the Ghana Armed Forces at North Asuoyeboah but he told Class 93.1 FM's Elisha Adarkwah, that he no longer feel safe due to the incident.

He noted that none of the houses he shares boundaries with was attacked except his residency.

The case, he said has been reported to the North Asuoyeboah police station and they have taken his statement.

Source: Classfmonline.com