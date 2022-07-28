Election 2024 will be NPP v Ghanaians, not NPP v NDC – Isaac Adongo

Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP), Isaac Adongo is confident that Ghanaians will vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from government in the next general election.

According to him, the 2024 elections will not be a contest between the NPP and the largest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Isaac Adongo insisted that the election will be between the NPP and the rest of the country.

The MP is optimistic that at the end of the polls, Ghanaians who are unhappy with the governance of the NPP will boot the party out of government.

“Election 2024 is between NPP and Ghana. Ghanaians would boot them out,” Isaac Adongo shared.

He further lamented the poor handling of the Ghanaian economy by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, adding that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should swallow his pride and ask for help.

“The economy is not good at all due to the recklessness of the government.

“The worst Finance Minister under the 4th Republic is Ken Ofori-Atta.

“The minority hasn't been consulted on Gov't's plans for the IMF programme.

“Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is not available for conversation and consensus building. He's running a one-man show.

“Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta should stop the arrogance and call for help. Everything about the economy going negative,” the Bolgatanga Central MP noted.

Two more years to the next general election, the two biggest political parties in the country are gearing up for another battle at the polls.

In the midst of the economic challenges facing the country, the NDC is confident Ghanaians will vote for the party to return to power.

For the NPP, the ambition is to break the 8-year cycle of governance to stay in power beyond President Akufo-Addo’s two-term.