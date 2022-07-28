C/R: Court sentences two teenage armed robbers to 34 years imprisonment

28.07.2022 LISTEN

Two teenagers aged 18 years each have been sentenced to 34 years imprisonment to spend 17 years each behind bars.

The sentence has been given by the Mankessim Circuit Court in the Central Region presided over by Her Honour Gloria Laryea.

The two who have been jailed include Emmanuel Arthur, a tricycle rider, and Isaac Antwi, a tricycle rider and farmer.

Speaking to the media on the case that has landed the two in prison, the Registrar of the Mankessim Circuit Court, Mr. Godfred Kofi Adu, disclosed that on July 4, a scrap dealer by the name of Shaibu Alidu lodged a complaint to the Waakrom town folks that he had been attacked and robbed by the young men.

After a complaint to the Police, Sergeant John Ahinful-Essel who was assigned to the case led the investigations.

Intelligence gathered by the complainant and Waakrom town folks led to the discovery of the suspects’ hideout which helped the Police to arrest the two.

After interrogation, the accused led the Police to Obiremadzi, a suburb of Waakrom in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region where several items including two MTN SIM cards, a black cap, a hand glove, and a piece of the board were retrieved.

In addition, an amount of GHS520 which had been stolen by the accused was also retrieved.

In Court, they were charged with two counts, conspiracy to commit crime; namely robbery contrary to Section 23 and 43 of the criminal offences act 1960 (Act 29) and robbery contrary to Section 49 of the criminal offences act 1960 (Act 29).

Found guilty of the charges, Emmanuel Arthur and Isaac Antwi have now been sentenced to 17 years each in prison.