Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa programme rescues 300 tourism operators in Bono East

As part of efforts by government to mitigate the devastating impact of Covid-19 pandemic on businesses, some 300 operators in the hospitality and tourism industry in the Bono East region are being supported under the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme.

This support is primarily meant to keep the operators in business and help them even expand their frontiers to create more employment opportunities for people as the tourism sector was one of the hardest hit areas by covid-19.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), with support from the government under the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme therefore mobilized these businessmen and equipped them with skills that would enable them revitalise their businesses to keep them on their feet.

The training was also expected to sharpen their skills in marketing, promotion and improving their service delivery to attract more tourists and other customers into the country, and further help increase the contribution of tourism to GDP by at least two per cent.

In his brief remarks at the training programme held in Techiman, the Bono East regional capital, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko on behalf of the Regional Minister, urged the participants to make the Bono East the preferred destination for tourists considering the numerous tourism potentials that abound in the region.

He assured them of the government’s resolve to ensure that they remain in business to contribute their quota toward national development.

The Bono East Regional Director of GTA, Mr. Joseph Appiagyei, indicated that the training was aimed at helping the sector's players in the region to overcome their losses as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and also help them become competitive in the global tourism value chain links.

Some of the areas covered by the 300 beneficiaries during the training were E-marketing, digital ecotourism and quality tourism assets among others.

Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme

The GH¢100 billion Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (CARES) “Obaatan pa” programme is a three and half year comprehensive programme by the Akufo-Addo-led government to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, return the country to a sustained path of robust growth and to create a more resilient and transformed economy.

The Ghana CARES (Obaatan pa) programme is an unprecedented, bold and audacious GHȻ100 billion post COVID programme to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period. It is sequenced in two phases: a Stabilization Phase that is running from July to the end of the year (2020); and a medium-term Revitalization Phase from 2021-2023.

The first phase of the programme builds on the actions already taken by Government under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme, including stabilization of the economy, ensuring food security, support businesses and workers, strengthening the health system and passage of legislation to facilitate quick economic recovery.

The second phase aims at revitalizing and transforming the economy from 2021-2023 will focus on supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture, building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector, developing engineering/machine tools and ICT/digital economy, developing Ghana’s housing and construction industry, reviewing and optimizing the implementation of Government flagships and key programmes among others.