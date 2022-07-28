ECG grabs Lower Manya Krobo MP for illegal connection

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served a notice of illegal electricity connection against the Member of Parliament for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi.

The alleged act of illegality was found after a combined team of ECG and military personnel went to the house of the lawmaker to verify claims that two prepaid meters which were installed at his residence had allegedly been stolen three days after it was installed.

The team however noticed that even though the said meters had been removed by unknown persons, the MP and his neighbours were still connected to the national grid, a situation which surprised the engineers.

According to a document sighted and verified by Citi News sources at ECG, Mr. Terlarbi will be charged for tampering or interfering with ECG meters and unauthorized service connection.

In addition, the lawmaker who has been asked to produce a police report on the alleged theft of the meters is likely to be charged with the cost of damage to ECG meters and replacement if the said police report is not produced by the MP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi is suspecting his political saboteurs as being behind the mysterious disappearance of the ECG meters.

