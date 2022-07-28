NRSA tasked to engage companies on road safety

28.07.2022 LISTEN

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has been tasked to take road safety education to companies and established institutions to create a sense of responsibility on the part of these bodies towards road safety.

Mr Abraham Koomson GFL Secretary-General made the call at the Ghana News Agency-Tema, and the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD)’s Road-Safety Campaign Platform which was aimed at using various personalities to reach out to their members with the need to contribute to making Ghana’s roads safe for all users.

At the event which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, Mr Koomson observed that issues of road traffic crashes affect companies and labour in diverse ways as it deprived not only organizations but the country of the needed experienced manpower.

On his part, Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, said the need for creating the Tema-GNA-MTTD road safety campaign was born out of the ever-increasing figures of road traffic crashes and their associated consequences.

Mr Ameyibor added that it was also aimed at using prominent persons in society to speak to their constituents on the need to keep safe on the road as drivers, passengers, and pedestrians among others.

He said the GNA-Tema/MTTD Road Safety Campaign Platform was to help make the roads safe, adding; “When we are on the roads, the first line of safety is you, you must put your safety into your hands”.

Mr Ameyibor said the media were important components of the national road safety campaign and part of a broader effort to increase public awareness of road safety rules and regulations.

In light of that Mr Koomson reiterated that the NRSA must meet with the various management of organizations to draw a plan for them to engage workers and company drivers on their responsibilities to make the road safe as everyone was a road user in one way or the other.

He said it was not enough for officials of the NRSA to embark on radio and television education as there was the need to also take it closer to the companies revealing that most company drivers after acquiring their licenses and gaining employment do not go for any refresher causes on driving.

Mr Koomson also asked company drivers to take responsibility for their safety and that of the staff they carried by ensuring that the vehicles they used were in proper shape and drawing management’s attention to any mechanical or electrical issues and other faults that needed to be fixed before conveying workers.

“As a former transport officer of a company, I don’t move a car even when I have problems with my mirror how much more tyres, brakes, I will tell you I won’t drive until it is fixed,” he recalled.

He also urged unions to develop an interest in the types and state of transport workers are provided with to ensure that their members do not have their lives cut short due to avoidable road traffic crashes.