200 Pharmacy Medicine Counter Assistants graduate

Senes Professional College, a Pharmacy Medicine Counter Assistants (MCA), and training school has organized the second graduation ceremony at which 200 students graduated.

Mr. Seth Borteye, Proprietor of the School said 1,500 students had graduated since its establishment, stressing that the products from the school are doing well in the professional field.

In an interview with the media in Tema as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) Mr. Borteye stated that the graduates of the College hardly had unemployment issues as many of them are employed in the pharmacist field.

He said as a result of the professional training the students go through at the College, their students are in high demand in the job market, “we have developed a professional image as one of the top-notch MCA training schools in the country.

“Our graduates are trained to face the challenges of the profession, adapt to new trends, and play their role effectively in accordance with rules and regulations governing the Pharmacy Medicine Counter Assistants profession”.

Mr. Borteye charged the graduates to go and “Excel” they should love the patients and perform their duties as pharmacist assistants with distinction to help uplift the image of the pharmacy profession.

The Reverend Francis Borteye, the Director for Christ International School who chaired the occasion said it was the grace of God that has enabled them to complete the course, and must always work for the interest of humanity.

Speaking on the theme for the programme which was: “The more excellent way," Rev. Borteye urged the graduates to integrate love into their activities especially, in dealing with patients.

He said in their dealing with customers they should not portray anger or frustration when serving but be a lovely person and smile everywhere.

The Director said a lovely person would not be a habitual late worker, does not tell lies and exaggerate teachings, they are qualified as MCA and not Pharmacist so they should work within their ranged.

Dr. Chris Kwao, the Deputy Chief Inspecting Pharmacy Council also said all the knowledge, skills, and attitudes impacted in them are to the service of mankind and as they take the oath, it should remind them that, their service was to the supreme being.

The graduates on the other hand all looked cheerful and colorful in their African clothing whiles in their gowns.

