Peg compulsory retirement age at 65 — Council of Labour

Peg compulsory retirement age at 65 years instead of the current 60 years, Mr Patrick Tetteh Binyemi, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Council of Labour, of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) has stated, stressing that there was an urgent need to consider reviewing the pension age to enable workers to contribute more and enjoy enhanced pensions upon retirement.

Mr. Binyemi stated at a day’s engagement organized by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) with leadership and members of the TUC in the Greater Accra Region on pension-related issues.

The engagement which was held in Tema was attended by members of the TUC from its district councils in Tema, Ada, Amasaman, Shai-Osudoku, and Accra Metro and monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He, therefore, called on the parties involved, employer, labour unions, pension fund administrators especially SSNIT to upscale discussion on the issue immediately.

Mr Binyemi also charged labour unions to also negotiate with employers to ensure that a chunk of the worker’s earnings goes into payment of SSNIT contribution to enable workers to earn a meaningful pension.

Mr Joseph Poku, SSNIT Chief Actuary in a presentation on “Understanding the value proposition of the SSNIT Scheme” said currently, the scheme has 1.7 million active contributors out of the five million registered.

He said out of the active number of contributors, those in the private sector accounted for 1,130,069 representing 63 percent, while the public sector has 649,072 representing 36 percent while only one percent (17,006) of the contributors were self-employed.

On the invalidity pension, he explained that it was the benefit paid to contributors who might have contributed continuously for a minimum of a year before being declared by a medical doctor and approved by a committee that they could no longer work due to invalidity.

He said with that, the beneficiary would be entitled to a monthly benefit just like he or she was on pension till their death.

He disclosed that currently SSNIT has 1,536 people on the invalidity pension and has so far paid about 18.4 million cedis in benefits to them.

Mr. Poku further disclosed that the youngest person on the invalidity pension was 31 years old and started benefitting from age 29 while the oldest was 83 years and was put on it at the age of 53.

He urged union leaders to consider asking for the consolidation of basic salaries with allowances to ensure that workers’ contributions were appreciated for a good pension package when they retire from active service.

Mr. Joshua Ansah, TUC Deputy Secretary-General said the suggestion on the need to consolidate basic salaries with allowances was welcome and gave the assurance that the TUC would take a look at that adding that it that if not possible then there was the need to have good basic salaries to cushion workers.

Mr Ansah urged workers to prioritize their pension the moment they were employed, stressing that workers must learn from what happened to some of their predecessors.