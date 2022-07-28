Information Ministry, Press donate blood to National Blood Bank

The Ministry of Information together with its press corps has donated blood to beef up the stock at the National Blood Bank.

The Ministry targeted 100-unit pints of blood to the National Blood Bank.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar said the Ministry sought to exceed the number of pints of blood donated to the Korle-Bu blood bank last year.

“The Ministry of Information together with its press pool was able to donate 78 units pints of blood to the National Blood Bank last year during the blood donation exercise. This year, our target is to exceed last year’s figure,” she said.

On her part, the Principal Blood Donor Recruitment Officer at The National Blood Bank, Madam Joyce Oppong Adu said the exercise was a good course and thanked the donors for saving lives.

“When someone is down with malaria the person needs drugs, the same way if someone is down with a sickness and needs to undergo a blood transfusion, it is only blood that can save the life of that person at that moment therefore the need to donate blood,” she added.

She urged the public to participate in subsequent blood donation exercises to help save lives and also commended the Ministry for taking such an initiative worthy of emulation.