Kojo Oppong Nkrumah pays working visit to National Information Contact Centre

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has paid a working visit to the National Information Contact Centre (311) to obtain an update on its operations.

In an interaction with the management and staff of the Centre, he noted that the National Information Contact Centre was key ambassador to the dissemination of information.

He advised management to develop strategies to generate revenue to cater for the day-to-day administrational cost of the Centre.

“Find a structured approach to acquire customers that would require the services of a Contact Centre to work with. By so doing you would be diverting calls from the public to those services, and this would help you generate enough revenue for the Centre.

“Quickly grow beyond what you are currently doing, be more aggressive in the execution of your mandate,” he added.

Accompanying him were the Acting Chief Information Officer of ISD, Mr David Owusu-Amoah, the Head of the Access to Information Division, Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama and a Deputy Chief Information Officer of ISD (Finance and Administration), Frank Kwabena Siaw-Otu.