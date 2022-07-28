Too many loopholes in GSS, CHRAJ corruption report; it falls flat in my opinion – Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa

28.07.2022 LISTEN

Security Expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa has indicated that there are errors in the corruption report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The findings of a survey by the Ghana Statistical Service, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has this month ranked public institutions the most corrupt in the country.

The survey ranked the Ghana Police Service as the top most corrupt public institution, followed by the Ghana Immigration Service, while the GRA, Lands Commission, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority make up the top five.

Reacting to the report through a press release on Wednesday, the Police Service stressed that it finds the research “heavily challenged and corrupted from both the academic and practice point of view.”

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview today, Security Expert Adam Bonaa shared that the institutions that carried out the research did not do a good job.

According to him, there are a lot of loopholes in the report that makes it fall flat.

“I am one of the people calling out the institutions who did this research...They should come out; give us better particulars and not just throw out figures without basis.

“This research falls flat [in my opinion] because I do not see the essence of it especially viewed from the point of view of a researcher like myself; there are just too many loopholes,” Adam Bonaa indicated.

He said the decision by the Police Service to demand more accountability and thoroughness when such research is being done is a step in the right direction.